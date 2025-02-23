That would be Blumhouse TV’s The Bondsman starring Kevin Bacon. Let’s get right down to brass tacks on what to expect.

In any given year, Blumhouse Productions is involved without 72 upcoming releases, give or take. M3GAN 2.0 , Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 , and Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist reboot are only a few of the higher profile projects in the works, but sooner than any of those options, the most hellish-sounding bounty hunter series ever made will be coming to Prime Video/Amazon.

Plot

In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon isn’t bounty hunting fugitives from the law. Rather, he is hunting demons who escape from Hell with designs upon taking out errant humans (who would otherwise become casualties of horror movie-like rules). As Bacon told Vanity Fair, the Friday the 13th actor enjoyed turning convention on its head. He added of this show, “It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects. It’s oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart.”

His character, Hub Halloran, returns from the dead with regrets about his former marriage (to Maryanne, portrayed by Jennifer Nettles, the Sugarland singer who has lit up the stage on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones) and his lost musical dreams. In order to receive another shot at life, Hub agrees to carry out assignments from the Devil, who wants his demons back where they belong. Writer Erik Oleson explained how this mess will differ from the Devil that moviegoers usually know:

“We’ve all seen countless demons in various forms of one or another. I had never seen a show where the devil was treated like he was a warden of a prison, and that escaped prisoners would have to be caught and brought back to prison. Normally, you think, ‘Oh, the devil sends demons to earth to wreak havoc and cause trouble.’ This was the flip of it.”

Hub will receive assistance in the form of assignments from “Hell’s regional manager in this part of Appalachia,” portrayed by Jolene Purdy.

Notably, the series doesn’t intend to actually show the devil. Here’s more from the brief synopsis, which is a sight to behold:

Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.

Cast

In addition to Bacon, The Bondsman cast includes Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy.