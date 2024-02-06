Will There Be An ‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’ Season 2?

Netflix’s Top 10 is always a fun mixed bag of content. The list consistently features long-lost crime comedies or newly beloved legal dramas that get a second chance at life. You never know what random forgotten movie you’re going to discover, and that’s the beauty of the chaos.

The latest series to climb up the list is Alexander: The Making Of A God, though it’s a bit different than other titles. The series blends gruesome re-enactments with real-life interviews with experts to look at the astounding and complex life of Alexander the Great.

Here is the official synopsis:

You’ve likely heard of Alexander the Great – the warrior prince who became a legendary Hellenic ruler of most of the known Western world. However, Alexander: The Making of a God recounts the historical icon’s conquests in a new way, using contemporary accounts and fact-based archaeology, much of which is based on ongoing excavations being undertaken by Greek archeologist Calliope Limneos-Papakosta in Alexandria, Egypt, the city that Alexander the Great founded.

While the series consists of six episodes, it only covers just a fraction of Alexander’s mysterious life, meaning there could be more seasons on the way. However, Netflix has not confirmed that a second season has been ordered, and it will likely be some time until we know the future of the series.

For now, you can watch Alexander: The Making of a God on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: