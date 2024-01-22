Is ‘Queenpins’ On Netflix Based On A True Story?

There is nothing like a show or movie getting a second wind after being added on Netflix years to decades after its initial release. We saw it all happen first-hand when Suits became the big hit show of the summer despite ending over five years ago, and now the series might get another round. It just goes to show that just because nobody wants to watch or discuss your movie and/or TV show at first, it can always get another shot when it auto-plays on Netflix.

Queenpins is the latest title that has been climbing the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The film, which was first released in 2021, landed on the streamer this month, and now the Kristen Bell-led comedy is getting momentum. The movie stars Bell as a homemaker who hatches a plan to sell coupons online. As it turns out, Queenpins is based on a very real and very quirky true story.

In 2012, three Arizona women were arrested after selling and being in possession of millions of dollars worth of fake coupons. The women were using the fake coupons to make millions, according to Phoenix police, who, at the time, said, “The opulence and the money was the equivalent of drug cartel-type of stuff. That’s the type of money they had,” Police told KPHO at the time.

Police found $2 million worth of assets from the women’s homes, including almost $250k, almost two dozen guns, and a 40-foot speedboat. Too bad it could not help them speed away from the law, as the ladies were caught after years of deceit, with ringleader Robin Ramirez serving 3 years in prison and $5 million in fines.

You can watch the plot play out in Queenpins, now on Netflix.

(Via The Wrap)