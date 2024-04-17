Will There Be An ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ Season 2?

The Netflix global Top 10 TV show list currently lists 3 Body Problem (from the Game of Thrones showrunners) as the reigning show on the streaming service, but do not sleep on number two. That spot would belong to Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, which might sound like (from the title alone) a depressing endeavor, considering that it’s a reality TV series that follows incarcerated individuals behind (and in front of) bars.

However, the show has struck a chord not only from an entertainment perspective but also a sociological note. The first season contains eight episodes, in which an Arkansas law enforcement leader decides to open all cell doors (other than during sleep-associated hours) and see what transpires. What does follow suggests that rehabilitation can be a viable outcome, since the inmates came together to build a sense of community. Obviously, this would not be the outcome in all jails, but the question remains…