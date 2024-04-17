The Netflix global Top 10 TV show list currently lists 3 Body Problem (from the Game of Thrones showrunners) as the reigning show on the streaming service, but do not sleep on number two. That spot would belong to Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, which might sound like (from the title alone) a depressing endeavor, considering that it’s a reality TV series that follows incarcerated individuals behind (and in front of) bars.
However, the show has struck a chord not only from an entertainment perspective but also a sociological note. The first season contains eight episodes, in which an Arkansas law enforcement leader decides to open all cell doors (other than during sleep-associated hours) and see what transpires. What does follow suggests that rehabilitation can be a viable outcome, since the inmates came together to build a sense of community. Obviously, this would not be the outcome in all jails, but the question remains…
Will There Be An ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ Season 2?
Netflix would likely be open to continuing the series (if the streaming views stay high) and hasn’t commented otherwise, but there might be a legal hangup involved with doing more. As the local Fox affiliate and Forbes have revealed, officials have concerns and want Sheriff Jeff Higgins to provide answers:
Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers, District 13, said there are concerns that this is a bad look for the county, but the ordinance will affect how they move forward legally, the news site reported. “It’s not a question as to whether or not the sheriff has the ability to try something out of the box, something new in the jail,” Stowers said, per Fox 16. “The questions and concerns are why did that have to turn into a reality TV show?”
In other words, a second season is totally up in the air, yet for now, the first eight-episode season of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is available on Netflix. And if you would like some true crime viewing recommendations, we’ve got those, too.