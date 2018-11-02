NBC/Uproxx

It has been an eventful season on The Good Place. Initially assembled in Australia, the so-called “Brainy Bunch” nearly went their separate ways before learning (all over again) about the existence of an afterlife with odds that are now completely stacked against them. A nihilist streak followed, but soon, Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani found a new purpose — saving wayward souls.

It’s a breathtaking transformation for a show that continues to surprise and something that doubtlessly keeps the cast on their toes. Uproxx spoke with actor William Jackson Harper (who plays Chidi) about that continuing evolution, the reaction to Chidi’s life as a secret fitness freak, the will they/won’t they relationship between Chidi and Elanor, the thrill of playing Chidi gone wild, and whether peeps chili is as disgusting as it sounds.

Warning: there are some light spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with the show.

We wrote about it and a few other places definitely picked up on it. Your response to the debate about Chidi’s ripped physique, your ripped physique? How do you feel seeing that reaction on the internet to those shirtless scenes?

It’s not a reaction I was expecting. Honestly, I was… I work out. Pretty much, just as a dude… I just work out. But I’ve never been called ripped before. So I wasn’t expecting that. I was honestly just trying to escape ridicule. And so, the fact that it was such a positive reaction for so many people, I was completely unprepared for that.

Our writer, Brian Grubb, had some questions about how Chidi would be able to decide which machine to use at the gym. Was there any discussion about how Chidi is just this secret fitness fiend?

No. Early in the series, Eleanor did say Chidi was surprisingly jacked. That’s one of the things they dropped in early because, I guess.. and I do work out. But we didn’t really discuss it. I honestly just read the episode, saw that I had to be shirtless, had a mini-freak-out, and then just sort of ramped up my gym visits and sort of tweaked my diet a little bit so I could just, like I said, escape ridicule. I just didn’t want anyone talking bad about me. Yeah, that’s all I was trying to do.

No one would talk bad about you because you could clearly kick their ass. You don’t have to worry about that.

I don’t know. I don’t know about all that. Just because you can maybe do a couple pushups doesn’t mean you know how to throw a real punch.

That’s a good point. It was interesting, though, seeing Chidi let loose a little bit. Was that fun to play? Was that something you want to play a little bit more so the character isn’t as tightly wound?

I’m open for any evolution of the character, anything where we start in one place and end up in another. I’m down to explore. It was fun to play a completely unhinged dude. It just allowed me to go ahead and get weird. I honestly feel like a lot of the stuff that I got to do in that episode sort of leans into some of my more natural impulses as a performer. So it was fun. It was fun. I feel like, sometimes, when we get to the table read and stuff like that, I’m definitely making weird, whacked out choices just to see how they work and if there’s any value to them. And then we get to set and it really has to fit more in the world that’s set up there. And this was one where I got to go crazy at the table read and I also got to go crazy when we shot it.