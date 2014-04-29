Womp It Up With The Internet’s Best Tributes To Jessica St. Clair’s Marissa Wompler

With the exception of the 19 Modern Family reruns that fill their schedule every day, USA Network isn’t known for its comedy programming. That should change tonight with the series premiere of Playing House, created by and starring the very funny Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham. Dorky podcast listeners are already familiar with the duo, and hopefully, the entire world will soon fall in love with the Best Friends Forever (R.I.P. Best Friends Forever). St. Clair, in particular, has become a fan favorite on Comedy Bang! Bang! for her portrayal of Marissa Wompler, Scott Aukerman’s teenage intern who once described herself as “100% a woman in the body of a Grimace slash muffin.”
Rather than explain her entire Gutterballs-loving back story, listen to the old podcasts, and then you’ll be able to fully appreciate the Internet’s finest WOMP IT UP artwork.
I miss Best Friends Forever (The sitcom) 6 episodes of fun.
She’s a bit hit or miss on Comedy Bing Bong. If Jason Manzukas is also there though, that’s another story.
I thought I was the only one.
Did you get autocorrected to Bing Bong because you frequently make fun of Chinese people?
St. Clair and Parham can get it.
And by “it” I mean my endless respect and support and also viewership for their new USA sitcom.
This is my favorite thing that’s ever been on uproxx.
<3 the womps.
this whole post is so great.
LOL DULCET TONES.
Can’t wait to throw on the cans and listen to the new episode.
Don’t forget Parham’s recently outed as a man, Miss Listler
Traci Rearden > Mawissa Wompla
Cause at least she puts out!
That and she doesn’t continually try cramming her talentless writing partner down our throats! Time to give Parham a wiiiiiiide birth Jessica and go become a legit comedic star.
Twasee
Just listened to this week’s Comedy Bang Bang that had both Womps and Twasee on it. In the Top 3 of all time best podcasts!
AND proves without a doubt Traci Rearden is the better character and that Lauren Lapkus is the superior comedic actress.
Check it out and know I’m right!
I highly recommend you all check out Sirens. Maybe the best new show of the year, made all the better/more improbable by the fact that it’s on USA.
remember that guy here on uproxx who was CONSTANTLY trying to make “Enlisted” happen?
well he should have picked this how. it’s much funnier.
I came here to recommend Sirens as well, looks like Jared Jones beat me to it. seriously hilarious show though
And the characters are all very charming.
Wompsters, Inc.
I wish you could have seen original BFF pilot with Adam Pally as the boyfriend.
210 percent funnier.