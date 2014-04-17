‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Has Been Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors

Bryan Singer, best known for directing The Usual Suspects, X-Men, Superman Returns, the upcoming X-Men: Days of Future Past and the upcoming Vince Gilligan CBS pilot, Battle Creek, has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in 1999, according to a lawsuit filed yesterday. The allegations in the lawsuit also suggest more than an isolated incident; it suggests some really insidious activities involving multiple young boys, Hollywood parties, and drugs.
The plaintiff, Michael Egan, claims he was 17 when Singer forcibly sodomized him, among other allegations. Egan’s lawyers, led by Jeff Herman, allege that Singer provided him with drugs and alcohol and flew him to Hawaii on more than one occasion in 1999. His suit claims battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy by unreasonable intrusion, and it seeks unspecified damages.
Egan also suggests that Marc Collins-Rector, the former chairman of Digital Entertainment Network, was tasked with arranging hook-ups with Egan (and others). Collins-Rector did plead guilty in 2004 of luring minors across state lines for sex, and he is registered as a sex offender.
The lawsuit further alleges that Singer and Collins-Rector would frequently lure young men to Singer’s home in Encino where he would intoxicate and sexaully abuse them at these “notorious” Hollywood parties that many in the industry were aware of.
The lawsuit also provides details of one of the sexual incidents:
Collins-Rector ordered Plaintiff out of the pool, and Defendant Singer hugged Plaintiff and grabbed his bare buttocks. They then went to the jacuzzi where Collins-Rector had Plaintiff sit on his lap and fondled Plaintiff’s genitals. Collins-Rector then passed Plaintiff to Defendant Singer and Plaintiff was made to sit on Defendant Singer’s lap. Defendant Singer provided an alcoholic beverage to Plaintiff and mentioned finding a role for him in an upcoming movie that he was directing. Defendant Singer told Plaintiff how “this group” controls Hollywood, and that he was sexy. Defendant Singer masturbated Plaintiff and then performed oral sex upon him. Defendant Singer solicited Plaintiff to perform oral sex upon him which Plaintiff resisted. Defendant Singer flagrantly disregarded Plaintiff’s unwillingness to submit, and forced Plaintiff’s head underwater to make Plaintiff perform oral sex upon him. When Plaintiff pulled his head out of the water in order to breathe, Defendant Singer demanded that he continue which Plaintiff refused. Defendant Singer then forced Plaintiff to continue performing oral sex upon him outside of the pool, and subsequently forcibly sodomized Plaintiff.
The suit is being brought by Jeff Herman, the lawyer for several of the plaintiffs who sued Kevin Clash, the actor who played Elmo on Sesame Street, and who was forced out of that job by those allegations. Herman also claims that this is the first of many lawsuits he will bring against people in the industry he alleges have been sexually abusing minors.
Bryan Singer, through his attorney, calls the lawsuit “absurd and defamatory” and “without merit,” and hopefully that is true, but these allegations are probably going to stick to Singer, whether they’re ultimately true or not. That is unfortunate for Singer and the X-Men franchise, which will soon see the release of Days of Future Past. It’s even MORE unfortunate to the victims if the allegations prove to be true.
Im not saying any of this isnt true, but why did it take 15 years to bring it up?
It took me nearly a decade to tell anyone about my experiences with sexual assault and that was without the stigma of the male victim.
I mean, after that amount of time, its going to be hard to prove anything. Im sure its embarrassing and degrading.
Also it took “Sir” Jimmy Saville to die for all his crimes to come out.
This is quite the elaborate plan to get the X-Men franchise back to Marvel.
Singer has been known for going after underage or barely leagal boys in forever. Prime example Brad Renfro during the filming of Art Pupil.
He is just one of the many in that sick industry doing that.
Yep. This has been an issue for several years. There was supposed to be a book describing this crap but, unfortunately, it was to be authored by Corey Feldman so yeah whatever.
After you hear so many stories it’s hard to ignore.
Sadly, I totally believe this.
I knew a former collaborator of Singer’s pretty well, and he said Singer joked about the fact he got around censorship of showing naked underage boys in Apt Pupil by…showing naked underage boys in the goddamn gas chamber “showers.” I am not kidding, although I really wish I were.
I also read that Singer and a major star he worked with had a falling out over who had dibs on a barely legal male prostitute on set. You can probably guess who.
So I guess us comic book nerds have our own Woody Allen now? Great.
Ugh. It’s something that’s been rumored for a long time. I still remember the whole lawsuit over the shower scene in Apt Pupil.
He’s fucking guilty as shit in my eyes.
[www.donmurphy.net]
“It is mentioned only in passing in the lawsuits, but Rub has a theory that Singer wasn’t merely out to make a commercial movie at Eliot school.
The shower shoot was really a cover for the director to take dirty pictures of pretty young boys, the lawyer claims, adding that Singer’s colleagues were co-conspirators in this venture. The pictures were to be shown later at “private screenings,” presumably by Singer’s tumescent gay pals.
“It was like if you have a girlfriend and you go to a hotel that shows porno flicks,” says Rub. “Or if you have a porno flick and you show it to your girlfriend when you’re in bed together. It’s something to get you off. “Here’s a young kid [and] first thing out he’s a big success,” the lawyer continues, referring to Singer’s sudden stardom with The Usual Suspects. “He can do anything he wants and get away with it. He’s the darling of Hollywood. And now he’s got his own little film archives that he gets off [with] looking at nude boys….I find it sickening.” And a sickening scenario it might be – if there was any real evidence to support it. But as with most of Rub’s “theories,” evidence is in short supply.”
Wow, I didn’t realize it had actually gone to court–wow, that is fucking sick.
What I take from that Apt Pupil article exonerates Singer. Seems pretty obvious it was a cash grab by a sketchy bunch of opportunists.
Damn it. I’ve already had to give up Roman Polanski movies. Is there nobody big in Hollywood who isn’t some kind of monster?
I’m starting to believe it comes with the territory, and that is depressing as fuck.
Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Paul Thomas Anderson, Gillian Armstrong, Ron Howard…fuck it this will take too long. Bryan Singer, Woody Allen & Roman Polanski do not a film industry make.
@Billybob Damn, Mr. Thornton, I’m sorry for you. No, really. You absolutely HAD to give up ALL the Polanskis? Talk about the distinction between the artist and his art. I mean, a lot of his movies tend to be pretty great, especially the earlier (but also enough newer) ones. What a sorry world it would be if noone’d ever experience the art of someone who’s done something terrible or is a terrible human being in general. On the other side, I think neither does Polanski need you nor, vice versa, do you need him. So be it. But your argument itself is not really a good one.
I really don’t see how you fault someone for refusing to financially support the work of a man who sexually abused a 13-year old girl, fled the country to avoid jail time and has still never been punished for this.
I think he calls himself fuckthumbs because his aren’t opposable.
Everybody said Jack Nicholson was a perf for hitting on Jennifer Lawrence. Now the fact Hollywood’s biggest lothario half-propositioned an attractive 20something looks downright quaint.
Oh no! If this is true where oh where will Fox find someone else who can direct a SPLOSION SPLOSION one-liner movie with people in leather onesies?
Michael Bay, surprisingly, has not been outed as a deviant monster yet.
He’s just a witless hack who’s obsessed with Megan Fox’s ass…and can you blame him on that latter front? She is an adult, and you’re only human.
I have no idea if it’s true or not, but the timing of this lawsuit is interesting.
… and is this just a lawsuit? Or will criminal charges be involved?
The incident happened in 1999. Statute of limitations has probably passed for criminal charges.
Not sure there’s a limit on heinous crimes like child rape. I knew a guy who got gang-raped by some priests in a seminary when he was 11 (again, I wish I was kidding) and he was still dealing with the criminal case when he was in his 30s.
@begbie3 I think Statute of Limitations applies to when you can file charges; however long they take to work out in court is different matter. I could be mistaken.
This whole thing is icky.
Sick shit happens in Hollyweird all the time, I ain’t surprised.
I remember a time when Brett Ratner used to make a pre famous Olivia Munn shove huge prawns up her vagina while he watched rubbing Crisco all over his fat hairy body.
And don’t tell me that’s not how it went down! Because I was there at that Hollywood party waiting for my turn to be molested. I was in line behind Corey Haim. That dude was a vet and I learned a lot from him.
That priest-kid-rape case I just mentioned happened in a town of 700 in Wisconsin. People be sick all over, yo.
So there was never a criminal case, he’s just after monetary compensation. Yeh, something’s not right here. It sounds like someone who knew the director and decided that there was enough of a stigma attached to him to make some money off him.
I try to reserve judgment, but it turns out that’s just impossible in most cases.
Did you say the same thing about Kevin Clash’s victims?
@Nicatron Honestly, I probably did. Like I said, I try to reserve judgment, but there’s always going to be something there to push me one way or the other. Like with Woody Allen, without the facts in, the Soon-Yi thing had me leaning against him.
What a series of well thought out and revealing comments
They’re almost as valuable as your contribution. Please, continue making the rounds and sharing your thought not on the post, but on comments on the post.
In Hollywood, this will only enhance his stature. Maybe some day he can be as acclaimed as Polanski and Allen.
If this is proven out Singer is going to have to stay at least 500 feet away from Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.
Like with Woody Allen, I’m just going to do my best to not let this impact the way I look at him unless formal charges are filed and he’s proven guilty in a court of law.
Corey Feldman’s hollywood sex ring is true.
Just a note, guys: If you see something along the lines of “So-and-so set this up so he could take pictures of naked boys!!!” about a gay person, keep a salt shaker handy. Every single openly gay man in Hollywood has been accused of this. Literally. You can find allegations like this about freakin’ Jim Nabors.
I don’t know about you, but when I was 17 I was desperate for sex, smart enough and mature enough to tell somebody to fuck off if I didn’t want it, and tough enough to kick their ass if they didn’t.
I wish I had been “forced” to go to a Hollywood orgy. I wish I had been “forced” to drink. I wish I had been “forced” to snort coke. I wish I had been “forced” to get my dick sucked.
And I wish there was a rich guy I could sue 15 years later for making my fantasies come true.
He was 17. He was not a boy. You can enlist in the Army at 17. Fuck this gold digger.
It started when this “gold digger” was 15.
I’m always sceptical when the “victim” in cases like this sues the “abuser” for financial rewards only and doesn’t want them charged in a criminal court.
In a criminal court, the evidence would be looked at more thoroughly, etc, so it comes across as an attempt at extorting money in the hope the “abuser” will settle out of court.
The timing is also very suspect in so much that the lawyer for the “victim” must have been sitting on this for a period of time. Also, he states he has other cases ready to bring to light against Hollywood types. Is he going to wait until they have a big release (no pun intended) coming out (again, no pun intended) before dropping the accusations?
If so, then that also comes across more as a money-grabbing exercise that an attempt to obtain justice.
I’m reserving judgement until the case is heard an actual evidence is produced. The recent high-profile cases in the UK where a litany of famous people have been dragged into courts because of unfounded claims made against them has raised my Cynicism Shield to full power.
With the Singer situation, the timing is suspect, the fact no criminal charges have been filed and the fact only monetary compensation is being sought create a feeling of falsehood around the allegations as it stands at the moment.
its really odd that this site’s post is plaintiff focused and Vince’s site is accused focused with the accused attorney being the focus.