Yellowstone is such a massive hit with Boomer parents that it’s received not one but two prequel series. One, set in the late 19th century and titled, simply, 1883, aired earlier this year. That did so well that Paramount+ ordered another one, set in the early 20th century. It’s set to star no less than Harrison Ford — in his first-ever regular TV gig — and Helen Mirren as yet more Dutton family ancestors. But now there’s been one tiny but crucial alteration.

Originally the show was to be called 1932, and would take place in Montana as the nation was suffering through the Great Depression. But as per Variety, the producers have suddenly decided it’s going to hop back just a little bit further. Now it’s called 1923, which means all they did was switch two of the numbers around. Heck, maybe it was a typo all along.

According to Variety, the show will now focus “on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.”

In the meantime, there is no forthcoming second season of 1883. 1923 — formerly 1932 — is the second season, in a sense, while the main show will soon get its own spin-off, 6666, which isn’t set in the far-flung future but rather at the same time as the modern-set, Kevin Costner-starring show. We hope this has all been clear.

