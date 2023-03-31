Yellowjackets S2
Showtime
TV

‘Yellowjackets’ Fans Were Shook To See The Show’s Biggest Tease Finally Come To (Gruesome) Life

(Yellowjackets spoilers will be found below, obviously.)

Well, it took over a season to get there, but Yellowjackets ladies went full-on cannibal (this season doubles down on darkness) in this week’s episode, aptly titled as “Edible Complex.” This was coming, obviously. We knew from the very beginning of the show that hunger would fully set in, and someone would be eaten, and after Jackie’s ear (as recapped by Jessica Toomer) became Shauna’s pregnancy-craving snack last week, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Yet the manner in which this buffet happened still managed to shake viewers.

Why? For one thing, the scene was set to a Radiohead song (which our own Phil Cosores has discussed in depth, and Wongo Okon also detailed the music of this week’s episode). For another, the ladies only hesitated for a few minutes when they walked out to Jackie’s funeral pyre, and there she was, slow roasted for them. Shauna declared that either her unborn child or Jackie would want them to eat her (“[s]he wants us to”), and it. was. on.

A full-on feast (interspersed with a more ethereal fantasy banquet) went down, and the survivors tore Jackie’s corpse to pieces while poor Coach Ben acted as the audience POV, possibly while worrying that he’s next. He couldn’t resist another peek, and neither could viewers.

It was a lot to witness, and this brings the full gravity of Shauna’s adult personality and relationships into a more terrifying place. I know people are afraid of cult-leader Lottie these days, but man, Shauna and Jeff are not to be overlooked. Naturally as well, viewers took to social media while reacting to the shock of seeing cannibalism actually materialize on the “cannibal show.”

And an audience is forever changed by what they’ve witnessed.

‘Yellowjackets’ airs Sunday nights on Showtime and streams two days early on Fridays.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×