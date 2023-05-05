Yellowstone, your dad’s favorite show that brings the drama both on and off the screen, is hitting the dusty trail.

Deadline reports that the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series will wrap its run with the upcoming second half of season five, which is set to premiere in November.” Production on the final batch of episodes will reportedly begin in August. As for whether Costner will show up, well, that’s a whole thing.

Paramount also officially announced a sequel series, possibly starring Matthew McConaughey.

No talent has been announced for the new series but Matthew McConaughey had been in talks for the project. We hear the Oscar winner remains in negotiations to star. He is expected to be joined by a handful of original Yellowstone cast members. The sequel, the first offshoot in the Yellowstone universe to carry the mothership series’ moniker, will run on Paramount Network, the home of Yellowstone, and then on Paramount+.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Cheer up, Yellowstone fans, there’s 75 spin-offs to come.

(Via Deadline)