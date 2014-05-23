You Cannot Unsee This Side-By-Side Sansa Stark-Boy George Comparison

Someone on Reddit pointed out this morning that Boy George bears more than a passing resemblance to Sansa Stark — and that’s pretty much all it took for me to fall down the wormhole, spending a good deal more time than I should have compiling heaps of photographic evidence to support the theory. Not since the great Haley Joel Osment-Al Borland side-by-side have we seen this kind of spectacular celebrity lookalike-ery.
And the results? Well, see you yourself. Pretty f*cking uncanny, if I do say so myself. So uncanny, in fact, that I can’t rule out a possible Game of Thrones spoiler that involves a time and dimension traveling Sansa Stark pulling some serious Jem/Hannah Montana business as a drag gay pop singer in the 1980s of our world. It’d be better than hanging out with that Littlefinger jerkoff, anyway.
I can unsee because they don’t look alike.
Don’t listen to Stacey, she’s just jelly. Sansa is a beautiful feminine flower that is ripe for pollination!
Bingo.
A dude trying to look like a girl remotely looks like a girl (or several girls). Not seeing it. This just looks more like similar angles than anything.
Stacey, take the long weekend and get an eye exam please.
If anything, Boy George looks like the actress who plays Arya when she slaps on makeup for GOT events.
Sophie Turner is pretty fugly, homegirl is widening out just as fair English roses are apt to do. They hit the genetic jackpot with Potter, with GoT not so much.
She’d better be careful not to sing “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” around Westeros. They do.
This comment section went south almost immediadtly
Judging by the one pic of George where he has little make-up on, I don’t see even the slightest resemblance at all. George having “soft” facial features for a man notwithstanding (not even counting how he chose to present himself), any guy can look like a woman with the right amount of make-up and plastic surgery.
Not that I’d know firsthand about that kinda thing.
“I’ll Tumble For You…” [uproxx.com]
I see it.
it’s a perfectly cromulent comparison
she looks like a fucking linebacker.
see what i’m sayin
she could have played the mountain
Meh… still goin’ to fap…
If I can power through the Aerosmith video for Crazy, I can get through this.
What is she wearing to the Empire Awards?
Dorito fingers, jockstrap.