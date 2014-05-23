You Cannot Unsee This Side-By-Side Sansa Stark-Boy George Comparison

Getty / HBO

Someone on Reddit pointed out this morning that Boy George bears more than a passing resemblance to Sansa Stark — and that’s pretty much all it took for me to fall down the wormhole, spending a good deal more time than I should have compiling heaps of photographic evidence to support the theory. Not since the great Haley Joel Osment-Al Borland side-by-side have we seen this kind of spectacular celebrity lookalike-ery.

And the results? Well, see you yourself. Pretty f*cking uncanny, if I do say so myself. So uncanny, in fact, that I can’t rule out a possible Game of Thrones spoiler that involves a time and dimension traveling Sansa Stark pulling some serious Jem/Hannah Montana business as a drag gay pop singer in the 1980s of our world. It’d be better than hanging out with that Littlefinger jerkoff, anyway.

Getty Image

Getty Image

Getty Image

Getty Image

Getty Image