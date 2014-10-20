Your Future Favorite ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters Show More Nipple Than Batman

GREAT MOMENTS IN NIPPLE HISTORY:
Pretty much every outfit Rachel wore on Friends.
George Clooney’s Batsuit.
Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
And the latest entry, the outfits worn by a group of characters who will join Game of Thrones for season five (MINI-SPOILER), the Sand Snakes, Prince Oberyn Martell’s badass daughters.
https://twitter.com/SuperheroReport/status/523871101521113089
It’s the perfect strategy: get the enemy to stare at your breastplate, then poke them in the eyes with your nipples. It probably wouldn’t blind them, and definitely won’t kill them, but it might make them lose one of their contacts and have to find it on the dirty ground. No one likes that.
I don’t think I’ll be able to take these characters seriously because every time I hear “sand snakes” all I think of is Andy’s “hot snakes” description from Parks and Rec.
[www.youtube.com]
YAY SAND SNAKES!!!!!
Still no Arianne, though? I don’t get that decision.
Ellaria Sand is taking over her part it seems (which is horrible and sucks and will ruin the show forever)
I actually think Trystane is taking over Arianne’s role. They aged up the character significantly, and he’s supposed to be a big part of the story.
SPOILER warning for the non-book readers:
I think they are going to make Trystane the one who attempts to make Myrcella Queen, because he’s in love with her. But the conspiracy plot will generally flow the same. I don’t like the swap either, since Arianne was one of the series’ best female characters.
I can’t believe they left her out. She’s the hottest character BY FAR in the mental movie I made while reading the last two books!
I find the lack of nipples in this post disturbing.
Slightly disappointed too, but again, this is Uproxx, not Nipple&CelebsXXXNet.
You are now thinking of GRRM’s sweaty, saggy, hairy nipples.