Your Future Favorite ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters Show More Nipple Than Batman

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.20.14 8 Comments

GREAT MOMENTS IN NIPPLE HISTORY:

Pretty much every outfit Rachel wore on Friends.

George Clooney’s Batsuit.

Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love.

And the latest entry, the outfits worn by a group of characters who will join Game of Thrones for season five (MINI-SPOILER), the Sand Snakes, Prince Oberyn Martell’s badass daughters.

https://twitter.com/SuperheroReport/status/523871101521113089

It’s the perfect strategy: get the enemy to stare at your breastplate, then poke them in the eyes with your nipples. It probably wouldn’t blind them, and definitely won’t kill them, but it might make them lose one of their contacts and have to find it on the dirty ground. No one likes that.

Via Winter Is Coming

