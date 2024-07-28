Here’s everything we know about a potential third season of Your Honor.

According to The New York Times , Your Honor “racked up some of the biggest viewership figures of any television series in the United States since it began streaming on Netflix in late May.” We’re talking more than a billion minutes viewed week after week (I cannot comprehend “billions” as a measurement of time, but it sounds impressive). Like Suits before it , Your Honor is one of the shows of the summer — could a third season be in the works? (Probably no Los Angeles-based spin-off , however.)

The Netflix Effect strikes again. Showtime’s Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston aired for two relatively anonymous seasons (although season 1 did very well for the network) before wrapping up in 2023. That seemed like that would be it for the legal drama, but then Your Honor was added to Netflix in May, and suddenly all the Breaking Bad fans started tuning in .

Plot

If you log into Netflix and look up Your Honor, here’s the synopsis you’re greeted with: “In this dramatic crime series, a judge starts blurring the lines of justice after his son is involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.”

Would you say the judge, played by Cranston, is breaking bad?

“I believe that a person’s character is determined by the decisions they make under pressure,” the actor told Tudum. “My role as Michael Desiato is a person who starts out as a protagonist and maintains his hope to remain one. Unlike Walter White, Michael doesn’t give in to the dark side. He’s just trying to make the best of a bad situation. I really think that anyone who likes a great mystery thriller is going to love Your Honor.”

Now that Your Honor has found its audience, are there hopes for a third season? “We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell,” CBS Studios President David Stapf told Deadline. “We would like there to be a season 3 but we’re ways away.”

Previously, Cranston expressed interest in a third season, but only as a producer. “If it happens, fantastic, but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that,” he said in 2023. “I don’t know about being in it because [REDACTED SPOILER].”

Your Honor without Cranston is tough to imagine, but I thought the same thing about another show set in the Breaking Bad universe, and that worked out pretty good.

Cast

Outside of Bryan Cranston, the cast for Your Honor also includes Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Benjamin Flores Jr., Keith Machekanyanga, Amy Landecker, and Chet Hanks, as well as guest stars “Character Actress” Margo Martindale, Maura Tierney, and Rosie Perez.