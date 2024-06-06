As a result, NBCUniversal decided to revive the universe with a spin off, albeit in a different location. Will we see any of the original cast members? No confirmation exists yet, but surely, NBC will want to make existing fans happy while growing the spin off’s own popularity. Other answers are beginning to surface with several cast additions, so let’s gather up what we know so far about Suits: L.A.

Aaron Korsh’s enduring legal drama, Suits, not only found new life in Summer 2023 on Netflix, but 2024 could see a repeat with the ninth season finally appearing on the streaming juggernaut (although it was already available on Peacock), too. The show’s unexpected rebirth could be tied to curiosity about Meghan Markle (who portrayed Rachel for seven seasons) for those who didn’t catch the series the first time around, and yep, the United Kingdom saw some Suits fever , too.

Plot

Another city, and another cast? That’s the official word from NBC, which means that there could be a clean break with a change in scenery, but of course, we’ve seen NCIS and Law & Order crossovers lately, so never say never when it comes to original cast members popping up in spin offs. Gabriel Macht (Harvey) and Patrick J. Adams (Mike) have both expressed interest in reprising their roles, but the latter might be too occupied working on his own Netflix series. However, some certainties do exist.

This spin off revolves around Ted Black (portrayed by Stephen Amell of Heels), who moves to Los Angeles from New York (so perhaps he could receive some advice from Harvey Specter?). In his new city, Black teams up with Stewart Lane (The Walking Dead‘s Josh McDermitt) to launch a firm that caters to criminal and entertainment law clients. Yup, there’s definitely some crossover between those two realms of law, and Los Angeles is the perfect city to make that happen.

You might wonder how Amell will fare while moving from a wrestling show right into lawyer mode. Well, stay tuned there because while speaking to Deadline, Amell described McDermitt as “sensational” in his role, but Amell also admitted that he hadn’t seen the original Suits before he was cast:

“I’m really excited, and I’ve also really been enjoying the show. I hadn’t seen the original, and I’m familiarizing myself because I think certain shows, they’ll have a syntax to them. But big fan and just glad I get to be a part of the world.”

Thus far, NBC has fast-tracked a pilot, and it’s hard to imagine that a full season will not happen as well. From the show’s official description:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Cast

The Walking Dead fans should enjoy Josh McDermitt in a completely different gear than expected as Stuart Lane. Stephen Amell will be far more polished than he was in Heels as Ted Black. They will be joined by Lex Scott Davis, Rachelle Goulding, Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, Bryan Greenberg, John Amos, Kevin Weistman, and Alice Lee.

From there, no definitive word has surfaced on original-cast cameos — Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty? — but don’t expect to see Meghan Markle in this universe again.