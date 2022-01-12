While promoting his new movie, Ron’s Gone Wrong, actor/comedian Zach Galifianakis stopped by the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, where he revealed how his satirical talk show, Between Two Ferns, was meant to skewer America’s unhealthy obsession with celebrities. According to Galifianakis, it’s that same obsession that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, and he really wishes the country would get over idolizing the rich and famous. Via Mediaite:

Galifinakis explained his dream talk show was being able to mock celebrities. “It was kind of a fantasy thing,” he said. “Man if I could just get an interview show where I can roll my eyes at what they’re saying.” The comedian then blamed America’s fascination with A-listers for Donald Trump’s presidency. “I mean celebrity, in general, should be mocked,” he continued. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s how we ended up with a celebrity president. America’s obsession with celebrity is a mental illness.”

Galifianakis isn’t wrong. America’s obsession with reality TV stars kicked into overdrive with the Kardashians, and it didn’t take long for that to devolve into Trump toying into a presidential run, which most Americans viewed as a harmless distraction. It’s just the loudmouth guy from Celebrity Apprentice? What could go wrong?

Well, he actually won and sparked an insurrectionist coup on the U.S. Capitol building on his way out the door. That’s what could go wrong. Plus all the other stuff, too. Zach is smart. We should listen to Zach.

