HBO
TV

Zendaya Is Already Owning The Virtual Emmys Red Carpet To Support Her ‘Euphoria’ Acting Nomination

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Get ready because no one knows what to expect from tonight’s virtual Emmys, but it’s gonna be a weird one. Nothing is guaranteed to arrive as expected with one exception: Zendaya, the 24-year-old former Disney star who’s now nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama series for Euphoria, isn’t letting the pandemic get in the way of her usual reign of the (virtual) red carpet.

Z is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress, Louboutin heels, and a Bulgari necklace. Her stylist showed off the look on Instagram.

Topics: #EmmysTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×