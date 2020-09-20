Get ready because no one knows what to expect from tonight’s virtual Emmys, but it’s gonna be a weird one. Nothing is guaranteed to arrive as expected with one exception: Zendaya, the 24-year-old former Disney star who’s now nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama series for Euphoria, isn’t letting the pandemic get in the way of her usual reign of the (virtual) red carpet.

Z is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress, Louboutin heels, and a Bulgari necklace. Her stylist showed off the look on Instagram.