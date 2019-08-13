Paramount Pictures

Late Monday night, a video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s confrontation with another man went viral after the former compared being called “Fredo” to the n-word. According to the New York Times, the video itself — which has since been taken down by YouTube — does not contain the second man’s comment comparing Cuomo to the character from The Godfather film franchise, but it does show the cable news personality threatening him over it.

“My name is Chris Cuomo,” he tells the unidentified man in the video. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather. He was that weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion.”

Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the current governor of New York, goes on to say that his mostly conservative critics have frequently used the “Fredo” comparison as an insult against him. He then responds to his accuser with a profanity-laden rant and even goes so far as to threaten to throw him down some nearby stairs.

In a tweeted statement, a CNN spokesperson said the network supported Cuomo despite the video’s comments. “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” read the tweet. “We completely support him.” Cuomo, meanwhile, later took to social media to apologize for his recorded outburst.