Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS Evening News interview with Oprah was bound to bring fallout, although the resulting tantrums have been… something. Piers Morgan refused to back down from his anti-Meghan stance, stormed off the Good Morning Britain set before quitting the show, and thanked his haters. Then Sharon Osbourne defended Piers and went off the rails on-air while arguing with Sheryl Underwood about why she (Sharon) should have her tears acknowledged after being called out for defending Piers after he was called out for racist remarks. That led to a hiatus (which has now been extended) for The Talk, and yeah, everyone has a take.

Ex-President Trump wants people to know that he’s not a fan of Meghan, and Don Jr.’s climbing aboard the ruckus, too. Mainly, he is very upset (while tagging Piers) about The Talk, which is mildly surprising because it’s not a Fox News program (I kid). “This is getting insane!” Don Jr. tweeted. “Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!? @piersmorgan”

This is getting insane! Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!? @piersmorgan https://t.co/VX0NOk9mEx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2021

This was a response to Piers not understanding (and he’s joined by Don Jr. in that lack of understanding) why Sharon’s remarks are being investigated. Sharon addressed the matter with her apology, and it appears that the biggest issue is Sharon’s combative response to Sheryl’s calm expression of her concerns. At the time, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (the Good Morning Britain regular who called out Piers in the first place) accused Sharon of “weaponizing her whiteness & White woman’s tears” during her on-air confrontation with Sheryl.

Sharon – weaponizing your whiteness & White woman's tears with such arrogance in your ignorance of Racism as power construct didn't deserve Sheryl's measured response. I would've verbally eviscerated you. Was Piers worth it?Good apologise to all Where's public apology to Sheryl? https://t.co/cSZvoe6WxW — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 12, 2021

More allegations (regarding Sharon’s alleged statements about co-host Julie Chen) have since surfaced against Osbourne, and it remains to be seen when The Talk will return to broadcast. Regardless of what anyone else says, though, Piers Morgan believes that “The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar.”

So ⁦@CBS⁩ has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood⁩ said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle.

The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar. pic.twitter.com/KPu8ZB2YKo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2021

He continued to tweet, including this entry: “Memo to all high-profile, insufferably woke, unctuously virtue-signalling, shamefully race-baiting hypocrites: I’m watching, and I will retaliate.”

Memo to all high-profile, insufferably woke, unctuously virtue-signalling, shamefully race-baiting hypocrites: I'm watching, and I will retaliate. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

And Piers also called out Don Lemon (in the below clip) for criticizing his former CNN colleague’s remarks about Piers refusing to believe Meghan Markle’s claims of racist remarks (about her son’s skin color) by an unidentified Royal. Not only that, but Meghan admitted that she felt suicidal during her time with the British Royal Family, which Piers also didn’t believe.