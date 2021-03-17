Donald Trump had one of the least emphatic responses to Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. “She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” ex-advisor Jason Miller claims the former-president told him about the Duchess of Sussex. “You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers.” Trump also said that he’s on “team Piers” because he’s “the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle.”

On Tuesday night, Trump was interviewed by Fox News Primetime host Maria Bartiromo, who brought up the rumors of Markle running for president in 2024. “What was your take on Meghan Markle now saying — meeting with Democratic operatives, she may want to run for president?” she asked. Trump replied, “I hope that happens. If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running.” He added that “I think that what she talks about the royal family and the queen — I happen to think, I know the queen, as you know. I’ve met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person.” Then, once more for emphasis: “And I’m not a fan of Meghan.”

An off-the-record “close friend” of Markle’s told Vanity Fair that “one of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.” But Markle faces actor-turned-politician competition from Will Smith and The Rock. The future of the democratic party looks like Peacock’s archive.

(Via the Hill)