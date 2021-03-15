Last week, Piers Morgan landed in hot water after his vociferous and relentless attacks on Megyn Markle (and to a lesser extent Prince Harry) over allegations she made about the royal family. His infamy was such that he even took down friends. On Wednesday, longtime pal Sharon Osbourne snapped at her co-hosts on The Talk during a discussion of Morgan’s statements. She later apologized, but the spat was such that CBS is briefly putting the daytime talk show on hiatus.

As per Deadline, the show’s shows on Monday and Tuesday have been yanked as the network launches an investigation into the controversial exchange. It will return on Wednesday the 17th.

The instigating incident started when co-host Sheryl Underwood took umbrage with Osbourne, telling her that “while you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne then went into defense mode. “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” she said, then demanded Underwood explain what was racist about what he said. She issues an apology afterwards, claiming that she “panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive.” Osbourne has been on The Talk since 2010.

(Via Deadline)