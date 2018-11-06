Twitter Users Vent Election Day Anxiety With The ‘Voting In 2016 Versus Voting In 2018’ Meme

11.06.18

Today is finally the day. The midterm elections are under way, so get out there and vote if you haven’t already. You can even register to vote on election day itself in 15 states (and D.C.). You might need an ID, and we have a run down over here about which IDs (if any) you need in your state (and if you’re a tribal member in North Dakota falling victim to the extensive voter suppression there, people are at the polls to help). Voting is definitely better than being a lying liar who lies.

Stress levels seem to be high, as no one knows for certain what the election results will be. Over on Twitter, people are expressing their anxiety with a meme similar to the “me at the start of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016” jokes that circulated two years ago. The tweets juxtapose optimism prior to the 2016 election with the war face people are putting on for the election today. Each tweet sums it up with two pictures, captioned “me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018.”

