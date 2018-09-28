Everybody Loves Gritty, A Lovely Flyers Mascot With Giant Googly Eyes

09.28.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

The life cycle for joy on the internet is pretty brief these days. A viral sensation is actually a corporate guerrilla marketing campaign. The dude who killed it on Plinko and freaked out is a Young Republican. Everyone, in the end, gets Milkshake Duck’d.

But so far, there is one beloved thing that has actually survived a whole week online, giving joy — or maybe abject terror — to the logged on masses. On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced their first ever mascot. A proud mascot-less franchise for decades, the Flyers decided the time was now to employ a very sweaty human being encased in foam.

There are two ways to go when you introduce a new mascot. The first way is to go cute. Wally the Green Monster, the Boston Red Sox mascot, is an adorable amalgam of the left field wall in Fenway Park and a baseball-playing Disney character. The other way to go is completely off the rails ridiculous. Trying to make a tough guy mascot is weird and, well, not what a mascot is for. Mascots are for children and deranged internet bloggers. You gotta know your audience. And the Flyers nailed it with Gritty.

Around The Web

TAGSGRITTYPHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 8 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP