JImmy Kimmel’s ‘Lie Witness News’ Asked People About Voting A Week Before Midterm Elections

11.05.18 1 hour ago

Midterm elections are tomorrow, but Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Lie Witness News was on the street last week to ask people if they voted in the midterm elections. Again, the midterm elections are tomorrow. So these people had not actually voted. But as is usually the case outside Jimmy Kimmel’s studio, there are plenty of people who will choose being on television for 15 seconds over being honest. Via JKL:

Just to be clear, the folks you are about to see are not early voters or voters by mail, these are people who falsely claimed they went to a polling place that morning.

Picking a favorite liar is tough. You’ve got the woman who used a credit card as a back-up ID so she could vote for student body president. Then you’ve got the guy who voted for Supreme Court and “the other ones just because.” Doubling down by saying he was willing to swear on his life that he voted so that he could get a free sticker is inspiring. Finally, there’s the guy who would not do well in an improv class. Instead of yes-and-ing bacon-wrapped hot dogs at his polling place, he fabricated a world where he enjoyed a chewy chocolate chip cookie after he voted.

