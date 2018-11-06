The Complete List Of Free Food You Can Get Just For Voting

Getty Image

We definitely don’t think you need incentives — other than, you know, your f*cking future — to vote. But it is nice to be appreciated. And this year you’re going to feel appreciated to the max. Local businesses and national chains are all eager to get you some serious Election Day food and drink deals.

Fun fact, it is actually illegal to give someone something in return for voting. The Federal Election Commission has a blanket ban on any rewards for voting. Wild right? It may be why some deals are leaning towards discounts rather than straight up giving you free food, but other places didn’t get the memo and their secret is safe with us!

We’ve collected all the best deals for you to get a little extra mileage out of that “I Voted” sticker. We’ve also looked into some really great local deals (and those aren’t easy to find) but we strongly suggest you check with your own favorite haunts, the deals out there are far-reaching. Pretty much everyone on earth wants you to vote today.

Be sure to check this space throughout the day as we’ll update this list everytime we hear of a great new deal. NOW GET OUT THERE.

State and National Deals

7-Eleven – Redeem a free coffee through the mobile app. Perfect fuel if you need to do some last minute reading on your cities props.

Amy’s Ice Cream – Free tiny ice creams with your “I Voted” sticker. Sure it is autumn, but ice cream is always the perfect treat in Austin.

Baked By Melissa – Receive a free cupcake with your “I Voted” sticker. Use the promo code IVOTED2018 to receive 10% off online orders this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Birch Coffee – Get a free drip coffee on November 6th with your “I Voted” sticker.