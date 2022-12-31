The year 2022 has ended not with a whimper but with a bang. Elon Musk has sunk Tesla stock thanks partly to his Twitter antics. An incoming GOP lawmaker was exposed as a serial liar. Misogynistic moron Andrew Tate received a clapback so severe that he wound up arrested. Then there’s Donald Trump. Donald Trump ended the year with his business found guilty of fraud, his NFT line belittled, and his tax records finally, finally made public. So here’s one more nice story about far right people facing the music. Sort of.

As per Mediaite, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is backtracking on…well, some of the kooky things she said about the 2020 election. During her testimony with the Jan. 6 committee, she said she regretted the “tone” of her correspondences with, among others, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“It was an emotional time. I was probably just emoting, as I clearly was with Mark Meadows somewhat,” Thomas told the House select committee. (Among some of the things she texted Meadows was that the 2020 election was the “greatest Heist of our History.”)

She also claimed her husband was never made aware of her texts.

So that’s the good news. The bad news is Thomas still believes that the 2020 election was stolen. She just believes it in less strident ways.

“I worried that there was fraud and irregularities that distorted the election but it wasn’t uncovered in a timely manner, so we have President Biden,” Thomas told the committee. She also confirmed that she was chummy with notorious Trump lawyer John Eastman, who laid out a byzantine and illegal plan for the former president to remain in power. Now, some two years later, she’s a bit more chill…while still believing in nonsense.

“I was frustrated that I thought Vice President Pence might concede earlier than what President Trump was inclined to do,” she said, “and I wanted to hear Vice President Pence talk more about the fraud and irregularities in certain states that I thought was still lingering.”

Anyway, baby steps. Perhaps by 2024 she’ll realize she was wrong…and be ready to spread bull about the next presidential election.

