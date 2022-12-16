Both while campaigning for president in 2016 and when acting in the capacity of POTUS through early 2021, Donald Trump has managed to say and do a list of moronic things that’s as long as a CVS receipt and his supporters have barely blinked. (Remember when he suggested drinking bleach to keep COVID’s cooties away?) And when Donald’s ride-or-dies risked their lives — and took the lives of others — during the January 6th Capitol attacks, it seemed to portend that there was no one thing the outgoing president could say or do that would dampen the unhinged enthusiasm of the MAGA crowd… until a handful of sh*ttily Photoshopped images came along.

After teasing a forthcoming “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Wednesday, the former president — and current (only official) candidate for 2024 — unveiled what might be the saddest collection of NFTs we’ve seen emerge that aren’t a joke. And it seems as if this, FINALLY, was a step too far for the folks who have continued supporting Trump through it all.

Come for the claim that Trump was a better president than Washington and Lincoln, stay for the "Trump digital trading cards" pic.twitter.com/qEKWYpgXL7 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 15, 2022

On Thursday’s episode of The War Room, for the first time in what might be ever, Steve Bannon said something we can agree with: “I can’t do this anymore.” While he went on to claim that Trump “is one of the greatest presidents in history” (OK, we didn’t agree with his entire statement), he also said that “whoever — what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago, and I love the folks down there — but we’re at war. They ought to be fired today.”

Bannon on Trump's NFT announcement: "I can't do this anymore" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZC3PuTfM6N — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) December 15, 2022

But even more surprising was how January 6th insurrectionists who are either facing jail time, or serving it, were triggered by this particular offering. Maybe because it forced them to have to try and understand what an NFT was in the first place?

But as Mediaite reports, Anthime Joseph Gionet, the white nationalist who is better known by the name Baked Alaska, and who live-streamed their attack on the Capitol on January 6th — video that has been used against several of his fellow conspirators in their court hearings — was fairly apoplectic.

Just days after having his blocked Twitter account reinstated by beach-balled Elon Musk, Gionet offered one simple, angry thought:

“i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman.”

i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman 😔 — Baked Alaska™️ (@bakedalaska) December 15, 2022

Thoughts and prayers, Baked Alaska.

(via Mediaite)