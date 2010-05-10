Henry and Glenn Forever

#Comics
Entertainment Editor
05.10.10 2 Comments

The writing team of Igloo Tornado (Tom Neely, Gin Stevens, Scott Nobles, and Levon Jihanian) debuted their new $4 minicomic at Portland’s Stumptown Comics Festival last month. It’s called Henry & Glenn Forever and answers the question we’ve all asked our music teacher at some point: what if Henry Rollins and Glenn Danzig were in a committed relationship and Hall and Oates were their polite, Satanist next-door neighbors? Oh, that old scenario.

Microcosm Publishing showed Henry Rollins some panels before the release. He’s quoted on the back cover as saying, “Has Glenn seen this? Trust me, he would not be impressed.” Don’t listen to him. He’s a liar. A liar. He’ll tear your mind up. He’ll burn your soul.

[ComicsAlliance]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics
TAGSComicsGLENN DANZIGHENRY AND GLENN FOREVERHENRY ROLLINSIGLOO TORNADO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP