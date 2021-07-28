Getty Image
Lauren Boebert Reportedly Threw A Mask At A House Staffer Before Raging Against Pelosi’s ‘Totalitarian’ COVID Mandate

With the Delta variant causing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reinstated a mask mandate, which reportedly did not go over will with freshman Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. The gun-toting Colorado representative started off Wednesday morning by tweeting out her thoughts on the latest health protocol which requires the “wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present,” according to Raw Story.

“My thoughts on @SpeakerPelosi’s anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate,” Boebert wrote above a video of Donald Trump saying the word “bullsh*t.”

However, Boebert’s protest reportedly didn’t stop with the Trump video. Two Capitol Hill reporters say Boebert threw a mask at a House staffer after she arrived inside the Congress chamber without observing the mandate.

“Wow. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask in the face of a floor staffer when she came to the floor not wearing one, per someone watching the exchange,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris tweeted.

“Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask back at a Democratic floor staffer who tried to give her one, per source on the House floor who saw it happen,” ABC’s Ben Siegel tweeted. “As of last night, the latest House guidance requires mask wearing on the floor and in most group meetings/spaces.”

Of course, the outlandish behavior has been par for the course for Boebert, who (like Marjorie Taylor Greene) arrived in Congress on a wave of QAnon support. However, Boebert’s actions have not been going over well with some constituents, who expressed concern last month after the freshman representative shirked her campaign promises to be an advocate for small business owners.

“But she has been so terribly disappointing,” Pueblo, Colorado resident Gus Garica told Politico. “I am humiliated and embarrassed when she speaks on the House floor. She screams all the time, and she seems to have affiliated herself with white supremacists.”

(Via Raw Story)

