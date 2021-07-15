During a Thursday morning segment on Olivia Rodrigo visiting the White House in an effort to urge young people to get the COVID vaccine, The View co-host Meghan McCain did what she does best: Made the conversation all about her. After simultaneously promoting the vaccine and questioning its efficacy (which is becoming a habit for her), McCain engaged in even more intellectual whiplash by arguing that, actually, Republicans aren’t behind widespread instances of vaccine hesitancy, but in a way, they kind-of are because Joe Biden’s administration should’ve taken McCain’s help when she offered it. Say what?

You can see McCain’s back-and-forth rant at the 5:55 mark below:

POLITICS ENDANGERING LIVES OF KIDS, TEENS? After firing their top vaccine official for giving guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine for teens, Tennessee just doubled down by halting all teen outreach on vaccinations — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/ed8IU8bRwj pic.twitter.com/sjLvwhe4Za — The View (@TheView) July 15, 2021

Via The Daily Beast:

“There’s lots of different demographics that are vaccine hesitant for a lot of reasons, and we need to be reaching out to people in lots of different ways,” Meghan McCain said Thursday on The View. “I’m going to say it again, I don’t think the White House is doing a good job reaching out to Republicans. I don’t. I’ve offered my help. They haven’t accepted it. They don’t care.”

Surprisingly, McCain isn’t embellishing here and appears to have inadvertently confirmed a previous report. According to Politico Playbook, McCain and her brother Jimmy offered to take the vaccine live on The View, but the White House never got back to her. Instead, the administration briefed Whoopi Goldberg and chose not to vaccinate McCain because she wasn’t eligible at the time.

Since then, McCain has repeatedly attacked Dr. Fauci and spread COVID conspiracy theories live on The View, which doesn’t really bolster her case for being the ideal candidate to convince vaccine hesitant Republicans.

