Less than a month after their last heated exchange reportedly prompted the president of ABC News to call an emergency meeting to urge the ladies of The View to stop with the “personal attacks,” Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain had another blowout on Thursday morning. While the show has been unusually calm as of late, and at times even jovial, that all ended when the conservative McCain criticized the media for giving Biden a pass after he snapped at reporters following his G7 meeting with Putin.

“Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior,” McCain said. “What he just did was 100 percent Trumpy. I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs one way or another.”

However, the situation quickly devolved when Whoopi pointed out that Biden went back to the press pool and apologized for the outburst, which is something that Trump has never done. Unfortunately, McCain was not in the mood for nuance.

“With all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologizing. He just embarrassed himself,” McCain said, which prompted Whoopi to respond, “I don’t care that you don’t care!” before completely losing it on McCain. “You can be how you always are!” Whoopi said as the show cut to commercial.

"Well good Meghan, then you can be how you always are!"#TheView devolved into a shouting match during a segment on the #BidenPutinSummit, with both Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain telling the other, "I don't care that you don't care!" pic.twitter.com/PUTucEffJE — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 17, 2021

In a surprising move considering that McCain looked to be on the verge of tears after getting dressed down, the two hosts actually apologized when the show returned to commercial, according to Mediaite. “I didn’t need to say what I said, and I apologize,” Whoopi said. “That’s not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan.” McCain said she’s sorry, too, and the show went on.

(Via Mediaite)