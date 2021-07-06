For months, pillow overlord Mike Lindell has promised his “dozens of us” followers that Donald Trump would be reinstated as president in August. “Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August,” he said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast in May before taking credit for planting the idea in the former-president’s mushy mind.

“If Trump is saying August, that is probably because he heard me say it publicly,” he told the Daily Beast, adding, “It is my hope that Donald Trump is reinstated, after all the proof comes out, by the end of August, but I don’t know if it’ll be that month, specifically… I spoke about it with my lawyers who said that they should have something ready for us to bring before the U.S. Supreme Court by July. So, in my mind, I hope that means that we could have Donald Trump back in the White House by August. That’s how I landed on August, and I’m hopeful that that is correct.” Lindell has now landed on a specific date.

“The morning of August 13, it will be the talk of the world, going, hurry up, let’s get this election pulled down,” he said on the conservative Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network. “Let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out, you know that have taken over.” You’ll have to forgive Lindell. What he meant to say is “let’s alt-right the right.”

According to media watchdog Patriot Takes, which flagged the clip on Twitter, Lindell also claimed, “There will be many down-ticket senators that will have different election results… You’ll see when I say that, and they’ll say what’s going to happen to all the people that were involved. I don’t know, right now the biggest concern is getting this election pulled on,” Lindell added. “Donald Trump won. It’s pretty simple, OK?”

Unfortunately, Trump believes him.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

When August 13 comes and goes and the talk of the world is Free Guy finally coming out, Lindell will blame the communists or the mainstream media or Jimmy Kimmel for why Trump isn’t president again. My money’s on it being Jordan Klepper’s fault.

