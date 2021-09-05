Mike Lindell is in trouble. The CEO of MyPillow, the pricey bedwear company, is reportedly digging himself into a financial hole, having spent the last ten months spreading the “Big Lie” about the 2020 being stolen from his good friend Donald Trump (it wasn’t) and repeatedly changing the date of when he’ll get his old job back (he won’t — at least, not until at least 2024). And yet he still somehow finds time — and money — to launch attacks against his many enemies. His latest is a journalist, who had the gall to write a couple articles that didn’t make him look good.

"Zachary's an enemy…he's an enemy of our country!" pic.twitter.com/gpreU5w1Az — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 5, 2021

Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo posted a video on Twitter that showed Lindell, on his own show on his own website FreeSpeech.com, vowing revenge against him. What did Petrizzo write? Raw Story pointed out that he’s written only two: one about him selling a MyPillow plane to pay for his fight against Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit; the other about him paying millions to “cyber experts.”

Lindell, known for his ever-unhinged public statements, gets a lot of negative press from all over the media. Usually they just report on things he did or said. But he decided to single out Petrizzo.

“I going to spend a lot more money, Zachary, contrary to your little thing here,” Lindell said on The Lindell Report. “We are going after that kid.” He added, “He’s an enemy of our country.”

Lindell’s threat was vague, made even more cryptic by his financial troubles. But unlike false claims about Trump winning an election he didn’t, at least there’s proof of his money woes.

