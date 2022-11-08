As the polls open on Tuesday for the midterm elections, Mike Lindell is warning all the “bad guys” out there that his cyber team is watching every single race in the country. Granted, the last time the MyPillow CEO bragged about his elite squad of digital gurus, his “Cyber Symposium” spectacularly blew up in his face as zero evidence of election fraud was found. However, this time Lindell is encouraging people to send him “crime” tips, which is rich coming from a guy who had his phone seized by the FBI in a Hardee’s drive-thru.

Detective Lindell is ready: “We are tracking every race by cyber. I want all the bad guys out there to know, we are watching. I’m putting them all on notice!” pic.twitter.com/LccMYSTEqF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 8, 2022

Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter:

We’re gonna be watching every race. We’re gonna have the real-time Crime Desk going at FrankSpeech.com. You can watch me there tomorrow night. We are tracking every race by cyber. I want all the bad guys out there to know, through the Edison report, we are watching. We also have another way to watch what’s going on with the computers and the machine. So I’m putting them all on notice. They’re all on notice. You can turn in at Crime.FrankSpeech.Com if you see anything. Turn it in there.

Again, Lindell has yet to provide any evidence of fraud in the 2020 election despite dropping millions of his own money and making his MyPillow products so toxic that Walmart executives stopped returning his calls. He’s now been forced to sell coffee with his new MyCoffee brand, which has failed to take off like his pillow empire.

Lindell has also been hit with several multi-billion dollar lawsuits, yet clearly, that has not stopped him from running face-first into another batch of wacky election fraud schemes.

