If you want to know about hawking chintzy pillows, Mike Lindell is your man. If you want step-by-step instructions on how to host a “summit” or protest that no one attends, he can definitely offer some expert advice. And if you want to hear some truly unhinged stories about being addicted to alcohol, cocaine, crack, and gambling for several decades, Lindell has got plenty of those he’ll gladly share. But one topic on which the MyPillow magnate is not particularly well-versed is technology — but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to prove that the nation’s voting machines were hacked in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell’s continued pursuit of pushing The Big Lie has landed him in some pretty steep financial doo-doo. In addition to seeing major retailers like Walmart sever all business ties with Lindell and his products, he’s currently embroiled in a $1.3 billion lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Yet the Pillow Man just can’t help himself from digging an even deeper hole from which he might never escape. His latest antic? Convincing the very few people who are actually listening to him that he has figured out a way to “overrun the algorithms” on the country’s voting machines.

As Boing Boing reports, Lindell was a guest on Steve Bannon’s “The War Room” earlier this week, where he spelled out his plan for ensuring a MAGA victory in 2024. Bannon — who should know better than to ask Lindell an open-ended questioned — wanted the pillow maker’s advice for “How do we win, and how do we make sure that we’re not cheated out of it?” As Lindell’s main messaging over the past few years has been to not trust America’s voting machines, his answer was somewhat surprising:

The number one thing that everyone can do is vote day of. We showed that with Kari Lake in Arizona. You need to vote the same day… We’re going to be watching the algorithms; we’ll be watching the polling — the “good pollers,” not the ones who are lying so they can do the steal. But we can overrun the algorithms. Everybody has to get out and vote. Everybody you know. And same day! Don’t vote two days early, don’t vote one day early, vote same day.

Mike Lindell, who has continually called for abolishing voting machines, is now telling people to only vote on election day and claimed it’s possible to “overrun the algorithms.” pic.twitter.com/Mb55xf5X8b — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 29, 2022

All this algorithm talk is rich coming from Lindell — a man who has continually complained that when the FBI seized his cell phone outside a Hardee’s earlier this month, they essentially took his lifeline, as he never backed his phone up. Nor does he even own a computer, so all of the so-called “proof” he had that the 2020 election was hacked was somewhere on that phone. Possibly in the Notes app.

(Via Boing Boing)