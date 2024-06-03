It seems like only yesterday that actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons pulled a Bobby Draper and took over the part of Mitchell and Cameron’s adopted daughter Lily on Modern Family. But nope, it was 13 (!) years ago. It was so long ago that Anderson-Emmons is now a teenager who just attended prom.

People reports that “the actress — who turns 17 on June 6 — went to prom and shared photos and videos of her sophisticated black halter dress on Instagram on Saturday, June 1.” One of the videos is set to audio from the truly terrifying The Cat in the Hat movie with Mike Myers, while in the other, Anderson-Emmons posed with her date. You can see the Instagram post below.

The posts (you can see the photos here and here) were liked by her on-screen father, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Anderson-Emmons recently spoke to The Daily Mail about whether she would be interesting in a Modern Family spin-off series.

“They really haven’t said much about anything. But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it and I don’t know,” she said. “I think maybe if it happened – and probably if it did happen – I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left.” Anderson-Emmons has some conditions that must be met before agreeing to anything: “I’d definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now – unless something great comes along.”

