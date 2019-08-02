The ‘Modern Family’ Cast Recreated A Decade-Old Photo For The Show’s Final Season

08.02.19

ABC

Modern Family isn’t the Emmy-winning ratings monster it used to be, but it’s still plenty popular, especially for a sitcom with over 200 episodes. But the show’s next season (season 11) will also be its last. To honor the occasion, the cast recreated a photo that was taken before Modern Family won Outstanding Comedy Series for five consecutive years. “From the first table read 10 years ago to the last first table read,” the caption reads. “We love our #ModernFamily.”

The top image shows, from left to right, Sofía Vergara (Gloria), Rico Rodriguez (Manny), Ed O’Neill (Jay), Nolan Gould (Luke), Ty Burrell (Phil), Sarah Hyland (Haley), Julie Bowen (Claire), Ariel Winter (Alex), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell), and Eric Stonestreet (Cameron); they’re in the same order in the bottom image, with the addition of Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily) between her fathers. In both photos, Gloria and Jay look way too proud of Manny.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” co-creator Christopher Lloyd said, while his former writing partner Steve Levitan added, “Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.” The final season premieres on September 25.

