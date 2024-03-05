You might think that butt-dialing is a thing of the past due to all of these fancy phones and updated technology, but you have to remember that there are people over the age of 60 who still think that you need to yell over the phone to hear someone, so that should be taken into consideration. Plus, we can’t really trust these things anymore.

Ed O’Neill, a legendary sitcom actor who also happens to be 77 years old, is smart enough to not join the mob, but it doesn’t mean he is immune to technological difficulties.

O’Neill’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson had Sofia Vergara on his podcast this week when the topic of O’Neill’s sporadic calls came up.

While discussing the final season of Modern Family, Ferguson mentioned that O’Neill spent most of his post-Modern Family life in Hawaii, adding, “Although he sort of got bored, I think, cause, I don’t know about you, but he would call me randomly.” Vergara confirmed that this is his motive: “Oh yeah, believe me, he would call me randomly,” she said. The duo then swapped stories.

Ferguson said, “Sometimes it would be by accident. He’d FaceTime me, and I would just see, like, the side of his house. Like he would be holding his phone, accidentally like FaceTiming me, so I’d just be like seeing his wall,” he explained. “I’d be like Ed, Ed, Ed, it’s me. And he would be like, ‘Jesse, what are you doing on my phone?'” It didn’t stop there!

It seems that Ed also did the same thing to his former on-screen wife, but that’s because of her name. “You know what he does to me a lot? He leaves me messages, I think, because my name is Sofia and his daughter is Sophia. He leaves messages all the time, but it’s to the daughter,” Vergara explained. “He always starts ‘Sophia, it’s dad.’ I’m like, at the beginning, it was like, ‘Why is he calling? Why is he calling himself that to me?’ You know? And then I was like, ‘Oh, it’s Sophia, the daughter.'” she concluded.

The cast recently reunited on stage at the SAG Awards, mostly just to prove that they are all alive. “Honestly, on that night, we were all busy,” Ferguson explained. “Sofia Vergara was supposed to be doing press, I was supposed to be here in New York, Julie Bowen was shooting a show, Ed O’Neill had a glass of wine to drink. And so we all canceled those very important things, and we figured out a way to come together because the last time we had a reunion, Ty Burrell wasn’t able to come, and so we posed with a photo of Ty… and then the internet thought he was dead.”

Turns out he’s not dead, he just has a pretty significant mustache now.

(Via EW)