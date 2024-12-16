Body acceptance has come a long way since the Shallow Hal era, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Last week, The Daily Mail published photos of Sydney Sweeney showing off her “incredible bikini body” at her Florida home. There were two things wrong with this: 1) the pictures were taken by the paparazzi of Sweeney on her private property without her consent, and 2) once the photos were online, the weirdest people in the world accused the Anyone But You star of being “fat.” And “very chunky.” And “quite frumpy.”

This is a rude and inappropriate way to talk about anyone, but come on, it’s literally Sydney Sweeney. In response, the actress shared a video over the weekend that included many screenshots of the cruel comments — along with the user names of the posters — that made digs at her appearance. Sweeney didn’t caption the post; instead, she let a video showing her (ripped!) workout routine for the upcoming Christy Martin biopic do the talking.

You can see the Instagram post here.

“over the past few months,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram about the “female Rocky” movie in October, “i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.” She ended the post with: “CHRISTY MARTIN.”