There’s no excuse to not see the upcoming biopic about boxer Christy Martin, the “female Rocky,” starring Sydney Sweeney. For one thing, the Euphoria actress got ripped for the role. Are you really going to say no to her months of training? Also, the untitled film holds special significance for Sweeney.

“I don’t usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment — it made me want to cry.”

After thanking the crew and her castmates, Sweeney called the film “a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can’t wait for you all to see it — not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told.” She’s also excited for people to “see me kick some serious ass (like seriously kicked some ass) ((like I might’ve enjoyed it a little toooooo much while kicking ass haha)).”

As for when you’ll be able to see said ass kicking, unfortunately, there’s no release date yet. But expect it to make the festival circuit in 2025.