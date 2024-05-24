With Euphoria on the blink and that production on hold, that means that Sweeney can leap headfirst into projects for which she is very excited. That includes getting jacked to portray the most successful female boxer of the 1990s, Christy Martin, in a biopic. Here’s what we can expect.

Sydney Sweeney’s career probably could not be any hotter for a single actress to handle without being cloned, and she’s navigating the job’s inherent pressure extraordinary well. Not only is she comfortable with acknowledging this type of attention , but she’s also a savvy marketing genius who (with Glen Powell as her partner in cinematic crime) might have resurrected the belief in romcoms at the box office. Additionally, she’s taken unexpected swings with success in the dramatic realm and has multiple movie projects lined up.

Plot

The still-untitled movie will be directed by David Michôd, who co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes. As relayed by Deadline, Michôd explained how Sweeney’s performance in Reality inspired him to cast her as the 1990s prizefighter who became Don King’s first female signee. She eventually became welterweight champion yet endured years of domestic abuse by her husband, Jim Martin, who also acted as her manager. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to murder Christy in November 2010.

Via Deadline, Michôd explained how the “Female Rocky” theme (as dubbed by producers) will roll out, including script’s main arc:

“The film is about Christy as a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s. She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn’t allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage. She had to make some dangerous and fundamental compromises in her life, the most important of which was marrying an incredibly dangerous man.”

Sweeney detailed her anticipation to start training (and probably downing protein shakes) to get jacked to portray a boxing icon:

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Sweeney also hopes to pay tribute to how “Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.” The actress further insisted, “I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles … It’s powerful, and emotional.”

Previously, Christy Martin gave an incredible (and graphic) interview to The Guardian, which she told about how — despite her significant injuries — she was training “in the gym” within a few months of the near-fatal attack. Additionally, the bullet stayed in her body for over a month: