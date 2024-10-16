Sydney Sweeney said she was excited to “train and transform my body” to play boxer Christy Martin in a biopic about the “female Rocky.” Looks like all that hard work has paid off.

“well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now,” the actress wrote on Instagram, along with two photos where she’s visibly ripped. “over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.” Sweeney ended the post with: “CHRISTY MARTIN.”

You can see the Instagram post here.

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse,” Sweeney previously said. “I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains… It’s powerful, and emotional.”

The untitled movie does not have a release date.