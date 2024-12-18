It’s been a banner year for Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria star became one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation; she received career-best reviews for her performance in indie horror hit Immaculate; and she broke the internet… multiple times. Sweeney also crossed a bunch of firsts off her list, as she revealed in an Instagram Story to promote her brand partnership with high fashion brand Miu Miu.

“What is something you tried for the first time in 2024?” a card inside a fancy box containing a Miu Miu purse read. On it, Sweeney wrote, “Kite surfing,” “Discovered I like milkshakes,” “Driving a race car,” and “Hosted SNL.” The actress also shared who she spent the most time with in 2024 (her dog Tank) and the best adventure she had this year (Disney World). But the cards aren’t what most people are going to focus on: the attention will be paid on Sweeney’s latest thirst traps, where she’s wearing a very unbuttoned shirt.

You can see the Instagram post here.

Sweeney recently expressed her excitement for people to see her “kick some serious ass” in her biopic of boxer Christy Martin. “We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment — it made me want to cry.”