Sydney Sweeney once joked about how her “booty” deserves as much attention as her “best t*ts in Hollywood.” She just proved why on Instagram. “i think they call this a thirst trap,” the actress wrote, along with a series of photos from a recent trip on the water, most of which feature her backside.

You can see the photos for yourself here.

Last year, Sweeney talked about how she almost got breast reduction surgery in high school. “Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them,” she said. “When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.” Now, she’s happy with her breasts. And her butt.

Sweeney’s upcoming projects include a biopic about boxer Christy Martin (which she’s getting jacked for), a Barbarella remake, and Euphoria season 3.