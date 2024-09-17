Sydney Sweeney has a busy schedule, including starring in a Barbarella remake and a biopic of the “female Rocky,” not to mention season 3 of Euphoria. But you gotta respect that she still finds time for theme parks. Earlier this year, she wore her mouse ears at Disney World, and more recently, she spent time at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights. “came for @horrornights,” she wrote on Instagram, “stayed for the minions.”

If you’ve ever wanted to see Sweeney wear a Minion hat, you’re in luck! She also rode Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Super Nintendo World; posed with a Krusty the Clown pillow in Springfield; pretended to get stabbed by Norman Bates with her crew; and enjoyed a cake with her own likeness on it that read, “How does 27 taste?” (She recently celebrated her 27th birthday.) In one suggestive photo, Sweeney even pretended to lick her friend’s Halloween shirt with pictures of penises dressed up as ghosts, devils, etc. on it.

You can see the Instagram post here.

Sweeney received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival for her performance in Ron Howard’s new film Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl.

“I felt like I just had imposter syndrome the whole time I was there working with Daniel and Jude and Ana and Vanessa and Ron,” she confessed to Collider. “Every day I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I’m here. Am I supposed to be here? Did they make a mistake? Am I the wrong person?’ So for me, I was nervous. I faced a lot of fears just even being there because everyone is such an amazing actor.”

Eden does not currently have a release date.