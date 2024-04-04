Breaking news: a former Universal Studios tour guide visited Disney World.

On Wednesday, Sydney Sweeney shared photos from a recent trip to the “happiest place on earth,” Disney World. In one image, she’s wearing Mickey Mouse ears and a shirt with the Disney mascot on it; in another, she’s eating a gigantic cookie from a shop on Main Street. Sweeney can also be seen posing with model Amélie Tremblay in the Magic Kingdom, air drumming in EPCOT, and giving a soaking wet thumbs up after riding Kali River Rapids.

You can see the photos below.

Sweeney is a bit of a theme park enthusiast. Last year, she visited Luna Park Sydney in Australia, where her hit romantic-comedy Anyone But You was filmed. “fun day at my park with my friends,” she wrote.

Sweeney also briefly worked for Universal Studios as a tour guide. “Sweeney was hired by Universal Studios Hollywood on June 12, 2016, after which she attended an orientation shift followed by a training shift,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “However, she exited the job on July 18, 2016, when she booked an acting job. Her resume backs it up as Sweeney has 11 credits on her resume from 2016-2017, including Cassidy Way, Angels in Stardust, The Horde, Manic, Pretty Little Liars, and In the Vault, among others.” Her filmography has slightly improved since then.

I need to know which one of the Country Bears is Sydney’s favorite. I bet she’s a Liver Lips McGrowl kind of gal.

(Via Instagram/Sydney Sweeney)