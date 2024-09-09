The Boys‘ fourth season introduced two members of The Seven to replace departing Supes. Fortunately, Annie January/Starlight was still onscreen for plenty of time on the vigilante side (and Erin Moriarty killed as the Shifter). Filling the onscreen void left by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), however, was no small feat, but Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) held their own while heading straight to the dark side. In particular, Firecracker (who Eric Kripke based on a certain congresswoman) is utterly reprehensible and will stop at nothing to earn Homelander’s favor.

As Firecracker even admitted, she would do “anything” for Antony Starr’s character, and that seems to be the basis of what Curry was hinting at when she described a European Comic-Con incident, in which a fan or fans were (presumably) dressed like Homelander and decided to “demand” certain acts of Curry. She alluded to the incident, thereby becoming the latest public figure who sadly needed to set real boundaries regarding “fans” who don’t know when to stop. Here’s how Curry described this issue via an Instagram story:

“Just got back from the first day of Comic-Con in Northern Ireland in Belfast, and by and large, everyone was fantastic… everyone for the most part has been so kind and so lovely. It’s really been wonderful. But we do need to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behavior. I know people saw a character that I played do some pretty extreme things on The Boys. And I don’t care if you’re in costume, I don’t care if you’re in character, it’s not okay and it’s not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It’s not okay.”

Curry didn’t elaborate on what acts were demanded of her, but in all likelihood, this refers to a Season 4, Episode 6 scene in which Firecracker reveals to Homelander that she took a dangerous drug cocktail in order to satisfy his milk fetish. This was the “anything” that Firecracker had suggestively alluded to, and indeed, this is one of the more extreme things that The Boys includes as satire on television. This is also nothing that it is appropriate to ask a celebrity to do, joke or not.

Following her initial post, Curry updated the situation in another Instagram story, in which she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who reached out after my post yesterday, and especially to @comicconnorthernireland for taking it so seriously.” Fingers crossed that Curry won’t be subject to this treatment anymore, and if anybody that you know was responsible for this mess, here’s some advice that might prompt some reflection.