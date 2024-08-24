Industry professionals claim that it takes up to a decade for an artist to become an overnight celebrity. For Chappell Roan that timeline just about fits with her explosion onto the mainstream radar. Still, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer isn’t a fan of fame.

In fact, just a quickly has she’s been toted as a pop darling (co-signed by Uproxx cover star Jonas Brothers and Adele), Chappell Roan has just as swiftly instituted boundaries to cope with it all.

Last month, Chappell Roan began to call out fans for their “creepy,” “f*cking weird,” and at times “stalker vibes.” Today (August 24), Chappell Roan has doubled down on her decision to enforce boundaries.

In her Instagram stories Chappell Roan uploaded a video statement to outline her stance (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave).

“I want people to feel safe at my shows and feel like a community,” she said. “I want to feel that way too. I love you. And love is not transactional. And I think you know that. I just thank you for your support. This is nothing to do with that.”

In addition to the clip, Chappell Roan reposted a written statement, originally shared on August 23, that detailed that same sentiments.

Read Chappell Roan’s full statement below.