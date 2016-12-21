The 16 Most Memorable NBA Moments Of 2016

#Best Of 2016 #NBA
12.21.16 1 day ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

What a year, fellow NBA fans. So much has happened in professional basketball in 2016 that it’s almost impossible to remember every important moment without the help of rocket scientists and brain surgeons. Fortunately, our crack team of brainiacs works around the clock to keep track of the NBA moments that truly mattered to us so that we can bring the most important victories, highlights, and Joel Embiid Instagram trolling to you in one convenient year-end list.

Here now are the 16 best basketball moments of 2016. Please enjoy.

The Warriors won 73 games, but blew a 3-1 lead

Yes there is a banner.

A photo posted by Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) on

Years from now, when we’re all old and living out our final days in rocking chairs on the porches of government-owned retirement camps, we’ll tell our grandchildren about the Golden State Warriors team that blew the greatest season in NBA history. Yes, we’ll regale them with highlights of the greatest regular season in NBA history, as Stephen Curry and the Warriors did the unthinkable and won 73 games. We’ll recall how they almost blew it against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, but they did the impossible and overcame a 3-1 deficit to advance to the NBA Finals. “It was so amazing,” we’ll tell them whilst sipping warm Metamucil, “but then it all came crashing down.”

The Warriors, as we mention occasionally, ultimately blew their own 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cavaliers. It was a Finals for the ages, but all the Warriors had at the end was their 73-win regular season. They even hung a banner for it, because it’s better than renaming the arena the We Blew a 3-1 Lead Center.

TOPICS#Best Of 2016#NBA
TAGSBest Of 2016NBA

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP