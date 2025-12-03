NBA Nightcap, Amazon’s postgame talk and analysis show, has been a hit in its debut season, adding innovations to the format such as high-tech studio segments and fresh voices from vets like Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Udonis Haslem. This week, the show will add a new wrinkle: Musical performances.

On Friday, December 5, NBA Nightcap will debut its new segment, “Amazon Music Presents: In The Paint,” with its first-ever musical guests, Clipse. The segment will be filmed “in the paint,” literally, on the LED half court that the studio team uses for in-depth, three-dimensional analysis. Here’s a look at what the stage looks like:

The performance is just the latest of Clipse’s many firsts in 2025. The recently reunited duo dropped their fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out, before embarking on their first tour in 15 years, where they were joined onstage by the likes of Kendrick Lamar. In the midst of this, they performed at the ESPY Awards and in the Vatican, becoming the first rap act ever to play the latter, they were booked for Coachella 2026, and they received their first-ever Grammy Award nominations, for Best Rap Album AND Album Of The Year.

You can catch Clipse’s debut “Amazon Music Presents: In The Paint” performance on NBA Nightcap Friday, December 5, right after the NBA On Prime broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.