The biggest strength of Flau’jae Johnson’s game? Her vision, on the court and in the studio.

The 2023 NCAA Champion, LSU guard, and rising rap star saw how nurturing her two passions – music and hoops – could help her pave her own path to success from an early age. She was spitting lines as young as age seven, performing in clubs around Savannah, Georgia and entering massively popular TV competitions like America’s Got Talent while practicing in the paint, developing her skills to catch the attention of Coach Kim Mulkey at the beginning of her high school career. In everything she does, on the stage and in the arena, there’s a strategy, a playbook, a game plan to reach the next level.

Just ask Lil Wayne.

In a new episode of UPROXX’s Beyond The Game, host Jeremy Hecht sat down with Johnson to chat about her meteoric rise in the worlds of music and sports and the smart strategic moves she has made along the way.

After giving WNBA legend Sue Bird a shout-out for introducing the Young Money mogul to her music during an interview on her ESPN talk show, Johnson mapped out how she seized her moment, initially connecting with Wayne on social before showing off her lyricism to one of his beats on a Sway In The Morning freestyle. The viral posts, the song selection, her choice of fit (a Tha Carter IV tee) – it was a play Mulkey herself might’ve drawn up, and it scored her a collab with the hip-hop icon.

“I had it all planned out,” Johnson tells Hecht in the video above. “This is going to go viral, he’s going to see it, and that’s what happened. It was all strategy. I gotta inspire him to want to do it.”

That hustle mentality is something Johnson was born with. The daughter of the late Camouflage, a promising young rapper from Savannah who died before his daughter was born, Johnson has always been determined to make her mark. She gained a following at an early age thanks to her reality competition appearances, working with Jermaine Dupree on a talent series that got her industry attention, but when music seemed to stall and basketball courted her, Johnson’s circle never let her give up on her initial dream. She credits her family – her mom, grandmother, and siblings – for believing in her multihyphenate abilities, and herself for making the choice to be more. More than just a rapper. More than just a basketball player. But instead, a cross-cultural icon-in-the-making.

“The price of regret is worse than the pain of getting it done right now,” Johnson told Hecht of the mentality she’s adopted to juggle the demanding schedules of collegiate ball and on-the-rise artist, adding she’s often guided by a simple question, “Are you going to be great today or are you going to be mediocre?”